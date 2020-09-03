Devon and Cornwall Police has come up with a new way to combat dangerous and bad driving. It has asked members of the public to send in dashcam footage when they notice someone breaking the law.

So far hundreds of drivers have been prosecuted as a direct result of the police receiving such footage.

The force has released dramatic video showing some of the worst incidents caught on camera, ranging from near misses to dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

Watch the dashcam showreel of dangerous incidents

All of the incidents were recorded by members of the public on cameras mounted in their own cars - or cycles - and submitted to the police through Operation Snap.

Operation Snap is a secure online facility that allows submissions of video and photographic evidence relating to driving incidents that members of the public have witnessed.

1,198 Pieces of footage submitted showing driving incidents

631 Drivers have had action taken against them

Since it began in July 2019, 1,198 submissions have been received by Devon and Cornwall Police. Of these, 631 drivers have had action taken against them, whether that is a court summons, points and a fine, a driver education course or warning letter, with a further 97 currently under investigation.

The majority of prosecutions are for drivers not paying due care and attention to other road users, but also include using a mobile phone at the wheel, driving through a red light and crossing solid white lines.

Insp Simon Jenkinson from Devon and Cornwall Police says the scheme has been extremely successful. He says, "I know that some will say this is about the public doing our job for us but many people will appreciate we can't be everywhere all the time."

We've all been out in a car and seen something we wish we were able to deal with or that we were able to report to the police and now we can.

Insp Jenkinson continues, "We all have an overarching responsibility to promote road safety and to behave proportionately on the roads and now we've got an option where we can look at the footage and we can take action against people where necessary and hold people accountable for their actions.

"What I would say to people though is, if you do have a dashcam, I don't want them chasing down other drivers and adopting a vigilante approach. Just rely on the camera to do its job. If it records the footage, submit it through the portal and we'll take it from there."

Police are hoping that releasing the videos online will encourage more people to come forward with footage of their own.

For more information or to submit dashcam footage, click here