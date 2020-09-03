Around forty members of Extinction rebellion marched to the met office in Exeter to demand action from the government to listen to the scientists based there.

Research produced by climate change experts based in Exeter is predicting that temperatures will continue to rise by more than four degrees by the end of the century.

Kimwei McCarthy who led the March says the government's own committee on climate change has reported that the government isn't doping what it said it would in terms of bringing emissions down.

Kimwei McCarthy from Extinction Rebellion said, "We know that the scientific community has already tried all conventional methods to get the message through to the government.

"The government has not listened. The UK government has not produced an appropriate response to the information that the met office is giving them.

"And that is why we are here today as extinction rebellion to support the science, to speak for the science and to show solidarity."

While it was a protest their frustration was not aimed at the met office but at the government.

The group sung songs and chanted outside before dispersing.