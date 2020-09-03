Police in Cornwall have issued a warning after a fake 30mph speed camera sticker was slapped on a road sign near Wadebridge.

The sticker - which suggested the road was 30mph and featured a speed camera symbol - was discovered on a road sign in Sladesbridge.

The speed limit on the road is in fact 40mph, and police say there is no active speed camera in the village.

Officers from Wadebridge Police have since warned the sticker could mean drivers escape prosecutions in the future.

“While we understand the reasons behind these stickers, they make life difficult for the prosecuting authorities,” Wadebridge Police posted on their Facebook page.

“Any street sign, whether it be speed restrictions, direction signs or warning signs have to adhere to a strict format, set out by Government.

By defacing signs in this manner, any potential prosecutions will not be possible as the sign has been altered and no longer conform to those approved formats.

The sticker has divided opinion among locals and users on social media, with some calling it criminal damage while others said a 30mph speed limit should be introduced.

