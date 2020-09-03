Tributes have been paid to a man who died after getting caught by the tide and boat moorings near a Cornwall beach.

42-year-old Simon Flynn from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire was on holiday when he fell from a paddle board into the water near Rock beach on Monday afternoon, 31 August 2020.

Those who knew him say he was 'one of kind' and 'an amazing human being'.

Simon's family have issued the following statement about his death.

"We are sad to confirm that Simon Flynn, a 42-year-old school tutor from Cheltenham, died tragically in a water sport accident, whilst on holiday in Rock, Cornwall, on Bank Holiday Monday.

"Simon was a confident and experienced water sport enthusiast who loved holidays on the British Coast. His family, girlfriend and friends are completely heartbroken by his death, but know he would be humbled by the numerous, incredible tributes on social media.

"Simon was described by so many as incredibly kind, generous, humorous, thoughtful, caring, and above all a true inspiration to all his pupils, who respected and loved him dearly.

"We’d like to thank the emergency services for their efforts to save him and also to thank everyone for their wonderful messages of support.

"We hope this statement clarifies the situation and as a family we ask for our privacy to be respected at this deeply difficult time. The Flynn Family"

Simon was a children's tutor who used to teach at King's School and Kingsholm Primary School in Gloucester. King's School sent a message to parents:

"He was a very special, dynamic, vibrant and inspirational teacher. He will be sorely missed. Just being with him was like being with a bundle of fun."

Matt Ferris, the headteacher of Kingsholm Primary School wrote to parents about the tragedy: "Many of you will have your own fond memories of Mr Flynn who was a larger than life character, full of fun and compassion.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and those close to him at this difficult time."

Simon had set himself up in business as 'The Cotswold Tutor' and parents have left dozens of tributes on his Facebook site. Here are a small selection:

Tammy Mah: "What a devastating loss of an amazing human being and teacher.

Lou Steer: "What a terrible and tragic loss - he truly was one of a kind."

Sean Williams: "That is tragic. Simon was a one off; great with the children and adults alike."

Andrea Fielder: "Absolutely tragic. He brought light into my children's lives over lockdown."

Bev Shannon: "One of the best teachers I’ve worked with. Simon was kind, full of fun and energy."

Nicola Pockett: "The world has lost a very bright star, an inspirational teacher and a wonderful gentleman."