A family has paid tribute to a "caring and devoted Dad, Grandad, friend and dog lover" who was tragically killed on the A38 after a wheel flew off a passing trailer and struck him.

79-year-old Peter Smith died at the scene near Heathfield, Newton Abbot, on 1st September.

A Mitsubishi was towing a livestock trailer when a tyre came off and hit Mr Smith, a local man, who was walking his dog along the pavement.

Mr Smith's dog was also located at the scene and is now safe and well with family.

His family paid the following tribute:

Peter was a caring and devoted Dad, Grandad, friend and dog lover. Peter will leave a void in everyone’s life whom had the pleasure of knowing him. Matthew, Samantha and family would like to express their thanks to everyone for their continuing support during this unexpected time, especially to Devon and Cornwall Police for all they have done and are continuing to do.

The A38 was closed for a number of hours whilst emergency services attended the scene.

Police investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for any witnesses of the collision to contact police on 101, quoting log 261 of 1 September 2020.