A knifeman who stabbed three people in Bristol while suffering an acute mental health episode has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Benjamin Bridgeman caused 'terror and panic' on the streets of Knowle as he carried out random stabbings.

He was charged with three counts of attempted murder but a jury at Bristol Crown Court found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

In a statement read out by his legal team, Bridgeman, 38, apologised to his victims:

I wish I could change the grief I have caused.

"I am very sorry that my mental health got to such a level that it resulted in harm to others.

"I was suffering from a disease of the mind, there was no malice, just a set of delusional beliefs which led me to hurt innocent people.

"I am going to make sure I get all the help I can."

The court heard how Bridgeman believed he was attacking aliens who had killed his family. He lived with OCD and anxiety but had stopped taking his medication days before the incident.

The judge commented that 'it was a miracle no one was killed' but accepted Bridgman did not know what he was doing was wrong.

Bridgeman was handed an indefinite hospital order meaning he will continue to be treated at a psychiatric unit for the foreseeable future.