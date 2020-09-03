Devon and Cornwall Police has put out a warning after fake twenty pound notes were used in Bodmin.

Bodmin Police took to their Facebook page to show pictures of the counterfeit currency which has been used locally.

On the social media post, PCSO Annear wrote: "We've received reports of individuals using or attempting to use these 'Twenty Poond' notes in shops and takeaways.

"As you can see from the attached photos, these notes are clearly fake. They are all exactly the same, with the same serial number and wording identifying it as 'toy' money."

Shopkeepers have been asked to remain vigilant when accepting notes.

What to do if you receive counterfeit notes or coins and where to report: