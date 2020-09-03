A hire canal boat has sunk, blocking part of the Kennet and Avon Canal in Bath.

According to local barge owners, the boat has meant no barges can get through and are having to turn around.

The barge was discovered by Tracey and Steve Weedon on Tuesday 1 September and as of Thursday 3 September, it is finally being removed.

According to the Canal and River Trust, who govern the canal waters, everyone on board was safely taken off by emergency services and nobody was hurt.

"It is a very awkward situation.

"You wouldn't leave a lorry on the M5 would you? It is the same thing.

"All barges cannot get through. It is a nightmare.

"People have hired boats and now their holidays are being spoilt because of this."