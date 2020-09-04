Bristol gymnastics coaches suspended amid national abuse scandal

Two gymnastics coaches who work in a Bristol gym have been suspended by British Gymnastics.

Helen Potter and Rory Weavers from Bristol Hawks Gym in the Easton area of the city are under temporary suspension.

In a statement the governing body for Gymnastics in the UK, British Gymnastics said: “Where a complaint meets a certain threshold, we will implement a temporary suspension."

"Suspension is a neutral, non-blame process, to protect both members to whom the suspended person may pose a risk and the suspended person who has had allegations made against them."

"This step does not prejudge the outcome of the complaints process but is a precautionary part of appropriate safeguarding practice.”

No details of the complaint or the complainant/s have been published.

Read more: