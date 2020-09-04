Coronavirus survivor, 84, to climb Bodmin Moor hill to raise money for NHS

A Cornish explorer who spent five weeks in a coma with coronavirus earlier this year is to walk across Bodmin Moor to raise money for the NHS.

Robin Hanbury-Tenison was admitted to hospital in March after contracting the virus on a skiing trip in France.

The 84-year-old spent nearly two months in hospital - five of which were in intensive care - before he was allowed to return home.

Watch: The moment Robin was allowed to return home

He says he owes his recovery to the nurses at Derriford Hospital, who he describes as his “guardian angels”, and time spent in the hospital’s on-site garden.

“When all hope was lost, when family and friends feared the worst, I had a breakthrough moment,” he says.

“Taken by the nurses, my guardian angels, to Derriford’s rehabilitation garden, I felt the warmth of the sun on my face and I knew that I would live.

Nature does make a difference. I think every hospital should have a healing garden. I believe this one saved my life. Robin Hanbury-Tenison

Mr Hanbury-Tenison plans to walk up Brown Willy - a large hill on the moor - on October 3, exactly five months since he was discharged from hospital.

Robin on one of his explorations.

He hopes to raise more than £100,000, which will go towards the creation of a garden at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

He added: “Now having beaten the virus, I want to ensure that as many patients as possible can experience the healing powers of fresh air and nature, and to raise money for more ICU rehabilitation gardens, starting with Cornwall.”

