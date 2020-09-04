Watch Bob Cruwys' Report

The funeral of one of the Westcountry's last D-Day veterans has been held in Devon.

Geoffrey Pyne served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and stormed the Normandy beaches in 1944 to help change the course of the war and history.

He died at the age of a hundred last month.

Geoffrey was one of the first ashore on D-Day Credit: ITV News West Country

There was a big turn-out today, September 4th, to say a final goodbye to the war hero, and a guard of honour was held for the veteran who always remained quietly humble about his achievements 76 years ago and the horrors he witnessed.

Geoffrey drove a supply lorry off the landing craft at Sword Beach, pulling an artillery gun, under fire from German shells.

His actions in the Second World War earned him the Legion of Honour, France's highest military accolade, on display at his funeral, along with his other medals.

The Legion of Honour among Geoffrey's other belongings were on display. Credit: ITV News West Country

Restrictions allowed just 30 people inside for the funeral but many more than that gathered outside to pay their respects.