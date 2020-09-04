Video report by ITV News West Country reporter Grace Pascoe

One of Cornwall’s most historic sites is set to reopen following a multi-million pound re-development.

On October 1, Bodmin Jail will open its doors for people to discover the new Dark Walk experience for the very first time.

The total cost of the redevelopment will be around £40million.

This includes the creation of a new, 70-bed hotel, which is set within the 18th century prison walls, and will open later this year or early 2021.

Parts of the vast, Grade II listed building fell into disrepair after its last prisoners left a hundred years ago - making this a challenging project.

One of the first challenges we came across was our bats, there’s about 9 breeds of bat in the UK, we have about 7 of them, so we had to build around their hibernating and mating seasons. At the back of jail, back in the 1970’s it was used as a dump so we had to remove all the landfill, it’s been derelict for decades so it’s wonderful seeing it come back to life for future generations.

Martin Lyall, who is the chief executive of Bodmin Jail Attraction, says the revamped site will have a huge economic impact on Bodmin and Cornwall.

The attraction is the largest investment south of Bristol since the Eden Project. We’ve created a world class attraction.

Bodmin Jail once housed over 35,000 prisoners and employed more than 147 staff during its operational life.

It was a pretty grim place to be incarcerated, it was cold, damp, the only light was candles, you were only allowed one bath a year, the basic food was gruel or potatoes and of course 55 people were hung here, we still have the only working hanging pit in the UK.

