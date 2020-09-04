Keepers at a North Somerset zoo say it was a 'huge shock' to discover their giraffe Genevieve had died.

Genny had been at Noah's Arc Zoo Farm in Wraxall for more than a decade.

She will be missed. We are all devastated. 🧡

Supporters were told she had passed away in a post on the zoo's Facebook page on Wednesday.

A post-mortem has since been carried out and the zoo is awaiting the results.

The passing of Genny has struck out of the blue and keepers say they have lost "a true friend".

The giraffe mothered four foals during her time at the zoo and leaves behind Kito and Gilbert.

There have been hundreds of messages of support for the keepers and staff following Genny's death.

Many said they had only recently seen or fed the giraffe during their visit to the zoo.

