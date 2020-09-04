Dozens of people have been injured after The Waverley paddle steamer, which regularly operates cruises in the Bristol Channel, crashed into a Scottish pier.

The accident happened at around 5:30pm yesterday, September 3. The ship, which is the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world, crashed into Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran.

The incident comes just two weeks after it returned to service after a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

A total of 213 passengers and 26 crew were on board at the time of the collision with 24 people treated for injuries as a result of the crash.

Around 24 people were treated for injuries. Credit: STV

Injured passengers were treated at the scene with some being flown by helicopter to hospital on the mainland.

While around another 130 stranded passengers were taken back to the mainland by ferry at 10.30pm last night.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has been informed and an investigation is underway.

WATCH: These passengers describe the ordeal

The MV Caledonian Isles ferry was put on so people who had been travelling on The Waverley were able to return to Ardrossan. Credit: STV

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard was made aware at 5.28pm yesterday (September 3) of an incident in which a paddle steamer collided with Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran."

“A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and two Helimed were sent, along with Arran coastguard rescue team. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were at the scene."

Emergency services at the scene after the incident Credit: STV

Twenty four people reported injuries and were treated on scene, at the hospital on Arran, or transported by helicopter to hospital on the mainland.

“Along with partner agencies we worked to ensure everyone was taken safely from the vessel, and those who did not require medical treatment were taken to Ardrossan by ferry.

"All emergency services had left the scene at 4am today (September 4).”

As a result of the incident, sailings on The Waverley for the rest of the 2020 season have been cancelled.