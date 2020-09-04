The Theatre Royal in Bath has announced its autumn programme - one of the first theatres in the country to do so.

It will host three plays over the coming months, each with a full cast and set.

Audiences will be smaller and socially-distanced, but Director, Danny Moar believes that getting people watching plays again is more important than making a profit.

Every time we produce a play or present a play we have to cover the costs of the play and make a surplus to cover the running-costs of the theatre. In this case we've said it's so important to get audiences back, if we can just cover the cost of the enterprise, that will be great. Danny Moar, Director of the Theatre Royal Bath

For the past six months, the historic theatre has been virtually empty, with many of its staff furloughed.

Managers have dug deep into financial reserves to cover the running costs of the 215-year-old building and will have to continue doing so.

Only around 40% of the venue's seats will be bookable in order to follow government regulations. Credit: ITV News West Country

In order to comply with the Government's Covid-19 regulations for indoor performances, only around 40% of the Theatre Royal's seats will be bookable.

The other new measures the theatre has implemented are:

Installing a new air ventilation system

Temperature checks to be done at the door

Staggered arrival times

Audience and staff members will have to wear face masks

The three plays which will be on show are classics, and have yet to be casted.

Betrayal by Harold Pinter will run from 14 - 31 October, followed by Michael Frayn's Copenhagen from 4 - 21 November, and Oleanna by David Mamet from 25 November to 12 December.