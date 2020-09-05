A Bristol charity says there is a "large unmet demand" for cycling from people from ethnic minority and disadvantaged groups

Big inequalities have been found in a report by Sustrans and Arup who found 74% of people from ethnic minority groups living in towns and cities do not currently cycle.

But despite the low participation of in those groups the report also found that 55% wanted to start cycling compared to 37% of white people.

The report says one of the barriers that needs addressing is to make our roads safer for more people to feel confident to get on a bike, such as more cycle lanes.

They also recommend free cycle training needs to be provided to all children and adults, and cycling infrastructure expanded to reach areas where transport options are poor and high traffic levels exist.