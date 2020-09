Around forty balloons took flight over Bristol this morning (Sunday 9 September) as a thank you to NHS staff and key workers for all their hard work during the pandemic.

The balloons set off from Ashton Court

They set off from Ashton Court shortly after sunrise with a group of the lucky key workers on board.

The balloons took a flight over Bristol's harbour

Those on the ground were treated to the spectacular sight of the balloons flying over the city's harbour - if they were up early enough!