160 pupils at a school in Wiltshire have been asked to self-isolate after one of the students tested positive for Covid-19.

A year nine pupil and four members of staff at St Augustine's Catholic College in Trowbridge have gone down with the virus.

All year nine pupils - who are aged 13 to 14 years old - have been asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days. The rest of the school will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday, 8 September).

The headteacher, David Forster says the school has been working with Public Health England and Wiltshire Council to deal with the problem. "Close contacts identified are now self-isolating for 14 days in line with government guidance. Those who are being asked to self-isolate will continue to carry out home learning so they can continue their studies.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all other pupils back on Tuesday into school. Meanwhile, we continue to work closely with Public Health England to ensure high standards of hygiene and social distancing are maintained."

Kate Blackburn, Director of Public Health at Wiltshire Council, says: "We are taking a very precautionary approach to ensure we minimise the risk of any transmission in the school.

"We will support the school as they provide home learning to the pupils asked to self-isolate and we will continue to provide advice and guidance to ensure high standards of hygiene and social distancing are maintained.

"A comprehensive cleaning regime was already in place at the school and this is being robustly continued during the teacher training day before the children attend school again."