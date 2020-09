Footage from Gemma Pons

Beachgoers were treated to a ballet flash mob dance in Ilfracombe as dancers stretched their legs post-lockdown.

Members of the Dancing Feet Academy in Braunton have been learning the same routine through online lessons during the pandemic.

Credit: Gemma Pons

Many passers-by paused to watch the dancers join together, after they started from different sides of the beach and then congregated at the harbour.

