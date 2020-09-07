A former Bristol courthouse is being transformed into a space for the arts.

The building has been abandoned for decades but now it is hoped that it can help many young and disadvantaged people into the creative industries.

There's a lot to be done and lot to change and I think this is a really good starting point for that. Those quieter voices seem to fall and they're not heard so I'm hoping this renovation will be something where those quiet voices are heard and are listened to. Scarlett Smyth, Artist

It is hoped that the building, once completed, will help develop the city's next generation of creatives. Credit: ITV News West Country

Young people have been at the forefront of the project gaining more than four million pounds of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which has allowed the restoration of the Grade II listed building to begin.

The Creative Youth Network charity, which is supportive of young people across the region, acquired it five years ago and estimates it'll take another two and a half years to repurpose the building.

Sandy Hore-Ruthven, Chief Executive of the Creative Youth Network, says: "We're really hopeful that this will be a place where anybody who's interested in a creative career can get that start."

"There are many young people who have talent but very often they're barred from the creative industries because maybe they don't have the right contacts or they don't have the money to get started and this building will be a place where they can do that."

It is hoped that, eventually, as many as 100 young people will be able to make use of the building, bringing to the fore the next generation of a city's creative talent.