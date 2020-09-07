Hundreds march through Bristol for All Black Lives UK protest

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Bristol city centre to march against racism.

All Black Lives UK organised the event, which saw demonstrators march through the city - including Cabot Circus shopping centre.

Protesters blocked part of Rupert Street to listen to speakers before moving to the shopping mall, where they chanted in unison: “Black lives matter.”

Protests were held in Bristol, London and Manchester. Credit: Bristol Live

The march was organised as part of a wider day of action, which saw protests held in other UK cities such as London and Manchester.

All Black Lives UK is youth-led and is separate to the Black Lives Matter movement, although both are united in striving for racial equality.

A fundraising page set up by All Black Lives UK states: "Injustice and inequality has plagued the lives of black people for over hundreds of years, as a group of black activists we will no longer be silent.

Following the dismantling of the Colston statue at our Bristol protest, statues of former slave owners have been taken down around the globe. This is a great step, however, this is not enough! All Black Lives UK

"All Black Lives UK is a youth led organisation protesting and working towards change across the globe.

“At the moment, our main aim is to protest until our demands are heard, but there’s so much more to come."

