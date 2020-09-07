ITV’s Doc Martin set to end after being recommissioned for 10th series

Doc Martin will hang up his stethoscope for good when the much-loved show returns for its final series next year.

ITV has recommissioned the long-running comedy drama for a concluding 10th run, which will see Martin Clunes return as the grumpy Cornish GP.

The last episodes aim to film in spring 2021, for a premiere date on ITV later that year.

Martin Clunes has starred in the show since its start in 2004

In a joint statement, star Clunes and writer Philippa Braithwaite said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

When we launched the series in 2004, we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. Martin Clunes and writer Philippa Braithwaite

“The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.”

Doc Martin, created by Dominic Minghella, started in 2004.

It stars Clunes as grumpy Dr Martin Ellingham, who moves to the sleepy Cornish town of Portwenn to become the village’s GP.

Doc Martin filming in Port Isaac.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill paid tribute to Clunes, Philippa and the show’s hard-working production team.

“I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years,” Polly said.

“I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”

