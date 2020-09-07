A dog that was stolen from its home in Gloucestershire has been reunited with her owners after a huge social media appeal.

Lola's owners posted on Facebook announcing that she had been taken on 15 August.

At the time it was reported that two men had stolen the young Pointer from her home in Longney.

It was one of a number of thefts of dogs across the county in the last few weeks.

The post was shared more than 40,000 times.

Watch: CCTV catches the moment Lola is taken

The couple offered what they described as a “significant” financial reward to anyone able to help them get her back.

And on 6 September, it was confirmed that Lola has been found by a member of the public in Cheltenham who recognised her from pictures on social media.

Martin Surl, Gloucestershire's Independent Police & Crime Commissioner, wrote on Twitter: "This is great news and I’m sure Gloucestershire Police will be delighted and continuing their investigation."

Read more: