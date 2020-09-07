Police have arrested three more people on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Bristol.

Andre Gayle died in hospital following an incident near Easton Community Centre at about 3.15am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Avon and Somerset Police say a post-mortem showed he had suffered multiple stab wounds which led to his death.

A 22-year-old man remains in police custody. Two others, aged 27 and 29, have also been questioned by police.

In total the investigation has led to six arrests. Two of the three men previously arrested have been recalled to prison and the third has been released on bail with conditions.

We’ve now made six arrests in the six days since the attack, but the key to getting justice for Andre and his family lies in the community. Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team

The stabbing took place in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday

Acting Detective Superintendent James Riccio says officers believe someone may have a vital piece of evidence needed from a nearby silent disco in Owen Square Park.

He says "someone will have seen Andre running for his life. Someone will have recognised who was chasing him."

At the time of the incident, a member of the public took Mr Gayle to hospital by car while a 28-year-old man was treated for his injuries at the scene by paramedics.

He also went to hospital and was discharged after treatment.

Police are urging those with information to call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220197024.

Alternatively, If you don't want to talk to the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.