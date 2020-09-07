Tributes have been paid to a man who died while on a motorbike ride with his sons in Exeter.

The family of Julian Staves say "with great sadness a loving and devoted husband and father was tragically taken away from us while enjoying a Sunday morning bike ride with his sons, we are certain he would have been smiling and enjoying the time spent doing what he loved."

Mr Staves died following a crash on the A377 at Newton St Cyres in Devon on Sunday, 30 August.

As a family are obviously tremendously devastated and are trying to get through this tragic time together. He will be sadly missed by everyone. Family tribute

Devon and Cornwall Police say Mr Staves was fatally injured from the crash and died at the scene.