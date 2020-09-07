An air ambulance crew had to abort their mission after being targeted by a laser in Wiltshire.

It happened while the helicopter was attempting to land at Hilperton near Trowbridge just before 10pm on Sunday 6 September. The aircraft was taking part in a night flying training mission so fortunately no patients were affected but the lives of those on board were put at risk.

Shining a laser at an aircraft can distract the pilot and impair their vision, meaning they are unable to fly. It can potentially cause a crash.

Under the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018, offenders can face an unlimited fine and can even be jailed for to five years for endangering an aircraft.

The crew had to abort their mission because of the laser attack. Credit: ITV West Country

Police are investigating the incident and Wiltshire Air Ambulance has taken to social media to highlight the danger and impact of what happened.

Not only do these attacks pose a danger to the crew, they also prevent us from carrying out our life-saving work as we will often have to abort the mission and leave the area when attacked like this as we did tonight. Wiltshire Air Ambulance on Facebook

The charity says the attack originated in the south west area of Trowbridge.

Anyone with information about the laser attack is urged to call Wiltshire Police on 101.

It is the fourth time in 2020 that Wiltshire air ambulance crews have been subjected to laser attacks - twice over Chippenham and once, during another training flight, over Corsham: