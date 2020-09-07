A soldier who has spent years struggling with his mental health has opened about challenges he has faced in the hope it will encourage others to speak up.

Sergeant Alex Rigby has done two tours of Afghanistan with the Grenadier Guards which left him mentally scarred.

Alex, who is now based at Salisbury plain, lives with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a condition that affects around 6% of current and former military personnel.

Alex says what he saw during his service impacted him Credit: ITV News West Country

Once I went on tour to Afghanistan and saw some horrific things, that's basically what got me. I came back and for 10 years I sort of cracked on and 'manned-up', what people say. But then my wife got in touch and said, 'Alex, I think there's something wrong.' Sergeant Alex Rigby

PTSD can be devastating. At his lowest, Alex prepared to take his own life.

However, he got professional help just in time, but others, unfortunately, did not. He has lost four friends to suicide in the past three years.

Two were veterans, including Elliot Hennell, a father of three who killed himself in August.

Alex is trying to encourage his colleagues to open up about their mental health. He has found walking gets people talking, and organises regular walks with friends.

Alex is now planning a 200-mile fundraising walk which will take place in October, and says despite his PTSD he is feeling positive about the future.

I'm nowhere near where I want to be eventually, but I'm in such a better place. And I feel now in such a place that I can now start helping others. That is what is important to me. Sergeant Alex Rigby

If you need help or know someone that does you can contact the following organisations: