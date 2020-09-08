Almost 60 students at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form in North Somerset are now self-isolating after another at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

The move, which is a precautionary measure according to the council, will see 57 students who are all part of the same teaching bubble stay at home for two weeks.

Deep cleaning has been undertaken at the school to ensure there is no risk of infection transfer on surfaces.

The Director of Public Health Matt Lenny at North Somerset Council said: "We have been working closely with the school and Public Health England to ensure that effective infection control measures are in place and are confident that the school has acted promptly and efficiently to ensure no onward spread of infection.

The identification of this case at the start of the new academic year should remind us all that the infection has not gone away over the summer. Matt Lenny, Director of Public Health at North Somerset Council

"As the number of cases in North Somerset, like other parts of the country, begins to rise we all need to do our bit to halt the spread of the virus.

"Everyone, regardless of their age or state of health, must continue to practice good hand hygiene, maintain social distancing of 2m wherever possible and self-isolate and book a test if they experience any of the symptoms of the virus."