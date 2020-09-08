An animal sanctuary is issuing an urgent plea for paddling pools to help 'battered and bruised' seal pups washed up by severe storms.

The grey seal youngsters were found orphaned and injured after Storm Francis lashed UK coastlines.

The trio - found on Welsh beaches - have been named Chicory, Basil and Fennel, and require round-the-clock tube feeding until they are able to eat for themselves at RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre near Taunton.

Chicory, one of three seal pups, rescued in the aftermath of Storm Francis. Credit: RSPCA West Hatch

But in order to look after the seals - and any more which may come through the door at the specialist centre - staff are appealing for unwanted turtle-shaped children’s paddling pools.

The small pools allow the pups to be fed until the are big enough, and strong enough, to move to an outdoor pool to socialise and learn to compete for food with other seals.

They begin in these small pools before moving on to the large outdoor pools where they can socialise with other seals and learn to compete for food, which is really important if they are to survive in the wild once they are released back where they belong. Dr Bel Deering, centre manager at RSPCA West Hatch

Bel adds: "The stormy weather can cause problems for the seal colonies at this time of year because the pups are still very young and vulnerable which means they can easily become separated from their mothers. Thankfully these youngsters were rescued and brought here for the help they need.

"Caring for young seal pups can be very tricky and time consuming for the team as we have to tube feed them fish soup before they move onto eating fish themselves."

Anyone with an unwanted turtle shaped pool is asked to contact the centre on westhatchwl@rspca.org.uk

WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU FIND A SEAL PUP?

Do not to approach seal pups and instead monitor them from a safe distance for a 24 hour period, to see if the mother returns.

If the mother does not return contact a rescue team by calling the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

You can find more advice about what to do if you see a seal pup on its own on the RSPCA’s website.

