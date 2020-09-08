Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has invested in Forest Green Rovers, becoming the club’s second largest shareholder.

The Gloucestershire-based side have been recognised by Fifa as the world’s greenest football club.

The League Two club went fully vegan in 2015 and became the world’s first carbon-neutral sports team in 2017.

Bellerin is known for being a socially conscious footballer. Credit: PA

Club chairman Dale Vince confirmed Bellerin’s investment on Twitter.

“Welcome to Forest Green Rovers, Hector” he wrote.

“I love his approach, his personal journey and the stuff he's trying to do.

“I'm looking forward to working with him on Forest Green Rovers and this wider agenda we have a shared interest in.”

Bellerin, who has played for Arsenal since 2011, is vegan and recently raised money to plant 60,000 trees in the Amazon.

Bellerin's investment is not above a threshold where it would be deemed a conflict of interest. Credit: PA

He also pledged earlier this year to plant 3,000 trees for each of Arsenal’s wins during the 2019/20 season.

Bellerin’s shareholding - reported to be around £250,000 - is not above a threshold where it would be deemed a conflict of interest.

The English Football League and the Football Association have approved the investment.

