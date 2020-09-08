An investigation has begun into last month's severe flooding in Barnstaple which destroyed businesses and forced many people out of their homes.

North Devon District Council has promised to look into claims that drains weren't properly unblocked ahead of the downpour.

It comes as three weeks on from the flash flooding many people are still struggling to recover.

Ayesha and her partner had only just finished renovating their home when the flood-hit.

Like many others, they are still waiting to hear whether her insurance claim has been successful.

"There is nothing we can do about it we've got to move forward," Ayesha said.

"We are lucky we can still stay in the house, we know that it will be put back at some point, it's just how long that's going to take really."

Kelsey Whitfield, who runs a tattoo studio with her husband, had to start from scratch after the floods. Credit: ITV News West Country

Businesses around the town were hit hard.

Kelsey Whitfield, who runs a tattoo studio with her husband, said the damage left her “gutted”.

The studio had to close for four months during lockdown, and had only been open again for two weeks when the flood-hit.

The local council is facing accusations that its failure to unblock drains made the flooding worse than it otherwise might have been.

Cllr Robbie Mack from North Devon District Council said: "There is an investigation in place to determine the cause and source of the flooding."

"It's too soon to say what the results of that are going to be."

