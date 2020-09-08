Men arrested on suspicion of trying to throw drugs into Wiltshire prison

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to throw drugs and other prohibited items into Erlestoke Prison in Wiltshire.

Officers say they were called at around 11:20am on Sunday 6 September after reports from a member of the public of a suspicious vehicle near Victoria Park.

Two men in their 20s from London and a 17-year-old from Thurrock were arrested on suspicion of attempting to throw or bring banned items into the prison on behalf of an inmate.

[They were] arrested on suspicion of attempting to bring/throw/convey list A prohibited articles into a prison on behalf of a prisoner Wiltshire Police

All three have been released under investigation while further enquiries are conducted.