A rare peregrine falcon has been killed in what has been called a 'despicable' shooting.

Gloucestershire Police's rural crime team have condemned those responsible for the shooting of the 'iconic bird of prey', which was found near Northleach.

It is believed the killer used a shotgun during the incident on 18 August.

The force has now launched an investigation, and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force on 101

A spokesperson wrote on Twitter: "This is a despicable act on an iconic bird of prey.

"One of just a few of our rare Peregrines shot near Northleach with a shotgun.

"Details on 101 to PC Ashley Weller. Inc 349 16/08."