Rare peregrine falcon killed in 'despicable' shooting
A rare peregrine falcon has been killed in what has been called a 'despicable' shooting.
Gloucestershire Police's rural crime team have condemned those responsible for the shooting of the 'iconic bird of prey', which was found near Northleach.
It is believed the killer used a shotgun during the incident on 18 August.
The force has now launched an investigation, and officers are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson wrote on Twitter: "This is a despicable act on an iconic bird of prey.
"One of just a few of our rare Peregrines shot near Northleach with a shotgun.
"Details on 101 to PC Ashley Weller. Inc 349 16/08."