A West Somerset pub that is dangerously close to the edge of a cliff could be saved with new coastal defence work.

A Government highways grant of up to £4m will be used to reinforce part of the road near the Blue Anchor pub in Watchet.

A landslip in 2018 left the 500 year old pub so close to the cliff edge that it was at risk of falling into the sea.

Somerset County Council is now working with Somerset West and Taunton Council - the Coastal Protection Authority - to deliver and maintain the 'rock armour' which will be installed at the foot of the eroding cliffs to protect the road. To prevent future slippage, coir mesh and turf will also be added against the rocks.

Having considered various options we are pleased that we have been able to find a solution that is not only affordable within our highways grant, but can deliver the necessary protection, and maintain access for people and businesses in the area for the long-term. Somerset County Councillor John Woodman, Cabinet member for Highways and Transport

Somerset County Council says the stretch of coast at the Blue Anchor has a long history of erosion. In June 2020 'large voids' were discovered just behind the sea wall in front of the Blue Anchor Hotel. Somerset West and Taunton Council began emergency works and the first phase was completed in July 2020.