Staff at Musgrove Park Hospital are taking part in the trial to see if sniffer dogs can detect Covid-19 in humans.

Researchers want to find out if dogs can be used as a non-invasive way of detecting the virus early on.

It's hoped the trial will lead to another way those who have coronavirus can be detected. Credit: PA Images

But, before the animals can be put through their paces they require clothing samples from hospital workers.

A total of 17 NHS trusts from across the UK have since signed up to take part in the trial, including Somerset.

Staff at Musgrove Park Hospital will provide researchers with worn face masks, as well as socks and T-shirts - which the dogs will use for their training.

Once the samples have been donated they will be taken for testing in London. Credit: ITV News West Country

Deb Glennie, a simulation and human factors education fellow and anaesthetic sister at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, is taking part in the research trial.She says: “I have a family member who is in the category of high risk, so I am very much aware how important it is to remain as safe as possible until we hopefully get a vaccine.

“I am amazed at the ability of dogs and how they complement mankind, using them for law enforcement, assistance and detection.“If they can help us through the pandemic with early detection, then the least I can do is provide the material.”

If the trial is successful the dogs could be placed at key border points across the UK. Credit: PA Images

Once the samples have been provided, they are taken to a laboratory in London where they are tested to see if they have been worn by someone with Covid-19.

They are then sent to the dogs’ training centre in Milton Keynes.

If the trial is successful, and the dogs are able to detect Covid-19, they could be deployed at the UK’s key border points - with the potential to screen up to 250 people an hour.