A38 in Plymouth closed after multiple vehicles involved in crash

A section of the A38 in Plymouth has closed following a serious crash.

The westbound-side of the carriageway was shut around 7.30am on Wednesday 9 September after the collision, which has been described as serious.

According to reports, a pedestrian, three cars and a motorcyclist were involved in the crash.

Lengthy tailbacks have also been reported, stretching more than three miles back towards Plympton.

Trapped traffic has now been cleared, while the road remains closed. Credit: Traffic England

Diversions are now in place, with drivers asked to exit the A38 at the B3413 junction and then turn left onto the A386 to re-join the A38 at Manadon.

In a series of tweets, Highways England said: “We are installing a full closure due to this incident on the westbound carriageway.

“There are 30 minute delays on the approach to this incident above usual journey times, spanning three miles back towards Plympton.

“Average speeds on approach to the incident are less than 10mph.

“All trapped traffic has now been turned. We are working alongside Devon and Cornwall Police at scene to ensure that we get the road open as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Updates to follow.

