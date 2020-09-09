A swimming pool in Bristol at risk of closure for the third time in eight years has had a temporary reprieve.

The public consultation on Jubilee Pool in Knowle has been extended after more than 4,000 people signed a petition calling for it to be saved.

According to Bristol City Council, the Victorian-era pool is facing mounting maintenance costs of at least £260,000 - something they say they cannot afford.

More than 4000 people have signed a petition to save the pool Credit: ITV News West Country

Following protests - including the petition which amassed more than 2,000 signatures in one day - councillors voted to extend the public consultation by another month.

That means residents now have until November to express their views regarding the pool’s future.

Councilor Tim Rippington said: “Jubilee Pool is a much loved community facility for people in Knowle and across south Bristol, including in Brislington, where I live.

"It is welcome news that the consultation into the future of the pool now looks set to be extended."

I’ve seen other claims that I want to close the pool – that’s not the case, I don’t want to close any public facility, but we’ve got to be real about the situation and face up to the condition we’re in. Bristol Mayor, Marvin Rees

Bristol Mayor, Marvin Rees added: “Your petition says a local, not for profit trust taking it over would be a positive outcome, and I agree.

"You need community volunteers and business plan for us to consider handing over the building and pool. You need a plan that is sustainable and retains the pool.

"We are more than happy to work with you to help with the business plan. It goes without saying that if more people use the pool it would be financially viable and so you are best placed to actually grow use in the pool enough."

The pool is operated on behalf of the council by Parkwood Leisure, but their contract ends in 2022.

Bristol City Council has suggested people use the more modern pool at Hengrove Leisure Centre - which has recently been upgraded - instead.