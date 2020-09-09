Watch Ken Goodwin's report

England Football legend, Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick for England to help the Three Lions lift the World Cup in 1966 has become an ambassador for the Sue Ryder Hospice.

It comes after Sir Geoff's daughter died from a brain tumour in the Cheltenham hospice ten years ago.

He says her final days were made easier to bear because of the kindness and expertise of the staff.

"Over the years since 2010 I have tried to help a little bit more, in various ways with Sue Ryder charity, but when I was asked to be an ambassador, I mean you can't say you are flattered or honoured to be an ambassador, but I guess in once sense it was a natural progression to be involved," said Sir Geoff.

If that helps the hospice for me being an ambassador to spread the work, and I think spreading the word is one of the key things, making people aware even in their own community, what they have here, if they have a member of the family, it's all about charities creating awareness. Sir Geoff Hurst

Read more: