A family have been left traumatised and distraught after two of their three dogs died following a 200ft plunge onto a Cornish beach.

Th cliff fall also seriously injured their third dog, Sasha, who will now need surgery to walk again.

Brandan Pellow was taking the family pets, Honey, Ava and Sasha to Gwithian Beach on Saturday 5 September when tragedy struck.

The 21-year-old, who was walking them with his partner, says he is completely racked with guilt and keeps replaying what happened in his head as the three dogs plunged 200ft onto the beach below.

Brandon said: "It was the worst day of my life so far. This weekend has been absolutely heart wrenching and I don’t know how we are all going to find a coping mechanism to re-nourish our empty hearts.

"That feeling and the tears do not stop. The grieving doesn’t stop and the images of their innocent and beautiful faces won’t leave my mind.”

Credit: Bristol Live

Brandan, who lives with his mother in Four Lanes, near Redruth, was taking them out for their daily walk when he parked up at Gwithian Beach, near Hayle.

While the couple were still next to the car with leads in hand, the dogs jumped out and ran ahead.

He added: “Our beautiful girls got over excited and found their way to the highest cliff at Gwithian Beach. They didn’t see the edge because they were so fast and they just fell to the very bottom.

“Before I could attach their leads they had bolted out of my Land Rover past me and my partner. I went to chase them down and screamed their names but couldn’t keep up with the pace they were going.

“I looked over the cliff edge and prayed that they weren't at the bottom, but they were.”

Brandan then ran down to the beach to aid the three dogs and the RNLI also rushed to assist but sadly Honey had died instantly and Ava was in a critical condition.

The eldest dog, Sasha, suffered broken legs but miraculously survived.

Sasha is still recovering from her injuries Credit: Bristol Live

Brandan said that he tried everything he could to save Ava and managed to resuscitate her before rushing all three to the vets.

But sadly, due to internal bleeding she later passed away.

He added: “The fact that little Sasha is still alive is a miracle and I just want to do absolutely everything I can to help her recover and give her the best life possible after losing her puppies.”

So far the family have spent over £1,500 in vet bills on the two dogs.

They now need to raise a further £3,000 for surgery and aftercare that will mean Sasha does not have to have her front leg amputated.

“Sasha does need to see a professional orthopedic surgeon to fuse her leg to her shoulder joint so she can walk again and we can give her the best outcome in life possible,” he said.

“First we cleared my bank account, then mum's, then nan's and my step-dads. We are all at the bottom of the barrel now and we hate asking for money and I have never liked doing that in life but we have to do it for Sasha.

My heart aches and my belly doesn’t stop churning. Every time I go to sleep all I think about is them falling off the cliff. Brandan

“The family is lost and I’m lost without them [the dogs]. They were the best friends we could have asked for and the best family members ever.

“I don't think any of our hearts will recover fully as it happened so fast that my brain can’t comprehend any of the situation and I still I feel like I failed them.

“I miss them so much, I've never had friends as amazing as these doggies. I miss the smell of them, the feel, the look in their eyes and the pure innocence and unconditional love they shared with us.

“They helped me and my family through hard times in more ways than they will ever know possible. I wish I could turn back time and I wish I could have done things different but it was out of my control and it happened so fast."

So far the family have raised £575 of the £3,000 target. To donate towards Sasha’s surgery, you can visit their GoFundMe page.