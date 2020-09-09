People are being urged to stay away from Carbis Bay whilst the police, fire service and ambulance service deal with a chemical incident.

A leak from an old domestic septic tank into a stream is believed to be the cause.

A person working by the stream was overcome by fumes and taken to hospital but has no serious injuries.

The area and the beach was cordoned off as a safety measure but the incident is now being down scaled and the beach is expected to reopen shortly.

However, access to the property where the leak is believed to have originated from is still restricted.

Fire and ambulance services attended the scene as well as representatives from the Environment Agency. Credit: ITV News West Country

Police were informed at around 9:45am today, 9 September, of reports of at least one person have breathing difficulties linked to a possible chemical spill in the Carbis Bay area of St Ives. Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson

Emergency services are in attendance including fire, ambulance, and representatives from the Environment Agency have been informed.

People are also being asked to stay out of the water.

An update from the Cornwall Fire Service at 11am stated: "We are in attendance at an incident involving chemicals in the Carninney Lane area of Carbis Bay."At this time, we have resources in attendance from St Ives, Penzance, Tolvaddon and St Just. We have three wholetime officers on scene. This is a multi-agency incident and our crews are working with other services on scene."An exclusion zone is being set up. Devon and Cornwall Police are urging people to stay away from the area and keep windows and doors closed at this time."