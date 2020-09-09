Man's body found in public toilets in Salisbury

Wiltshire Police say the death of a man whose body was found in public toilets in Salisbury is being treated as unexplained.

Officers were called by ambulance crews in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, 8 September) morning. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a large cordon has been put in place. Officers are appealing for information.