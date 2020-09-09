A small outbreak of positive coronavirus cases in Wiltshire is 'being managed' according to the local authority and Public Health England.

Three players at Devizes Football Club, who have recently returned from abroad, and two further cases, who recently went to the Cavalier pub in the town, all tested positive.

The pub, which has a number of Covid-19 safety measures in place, and will close to carry out a deep clean.

It is due to reopen on 10 September, while Devizes Football Club will not play in any fixtures until after 15 September.

The pub has closed for a deep clean and hopes to reopen tomorrow, 10th September. Credit: Google

Wiltshire Council says anyone identified that has come in contact of a positive case will be contacted by the Test and Trace service.

Kate Blackburn, Director of Public Health for Wiltshire Council said: “We have worked swiftly with all those involved to closely manage this small number of positive cases and we thank them for their cooperation.

“I would like to remind the local community that the best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to regularly wash your hands, maintain social distancing and to continue to stay at home as much as possible."

Lauren Jones, who alongside her husband, runs The Cavalier, said: “We thank Wiltshire Council and Public Health England for their support during this time."

We pride ourselves on being a community pub and the safety of everyone who visits us is our number one priority. We have a great relationship with our customers and we’ve kept everyone informed on the situation as the last thing we want is people worrying. Lauren Jones

"We already had a number of Covid measures in place, but have taken some time out to make sure the pub is even more safe and we really appreciate everyone’s support to adhere to what’s in place. We’re looking forward to opening up and welcoming people back.”

Neil Fautley, the Club Secretary at Devizes Football Club, added: “We’ve worked closely with the council and Public Health England throughout this.

We have measures in place at the club to protect everyone as much as possible, but people have to take personal responsibility when in their own time and make sure they follow all the guidance carefully. Neil Fautley, the Club Secretary at Devizes Football Club

"We all hated not being able to play football during lockdown and it’s a shame we can’t do so again for a little while, but it’s completely understandable.”