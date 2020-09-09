Two rugby clubs in the West Country have been shortlisted for a Rugby Club of the Season award.

Longlevens RFC in Gloucester and Kingsbridge RFC in South Devon are among just six finalists chosen from across the country.

The competition, organised by Premiership Rugby sponsors Gallagher, champions grassroots rugby and celebrates the impact clubs have on their local communities.

The finalists are:

Longlevens RFC

Kingsbridge RFC

Battersea Ironsides

Erdington RFC

Haringey Rhinos Ladies

Trafford MV RFCC

Judges selected the shortlist from more than 100 entries.

They say they chose Kingsbridge because of its, “role as a genuine community hub in the South Hams area for members age four to 80, and its support of vulnerable members of the community with their physical, social and emotional wellbeing having adopted its mantra ‘Our House is Your House’.“

While Longlevens impressed the panel with its, “commitment to inclusivity and community within the sport through a highly successful mixed ability rugby project which sees it provide weekly coaching sessions for young people from special education needs (SEN) schools in Gloucestershire and host an inaugural three-SEN-school tournament, which resulted in 50 new members.”

Our reporters have visited both clubs to find out more about the work they are doing, and how it benefits the communities they serve.

Watch this video from reporter Cari Davies about Longlevens RFC in Gloucester

Watch this video from reporter Richard Lawrence about Kingsbridge RFC in South Devon

The winner is chosen by both the public and representatives from Gallagher and Premiership Rugby. You can vote here.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 14 September.