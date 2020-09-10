Delays on the M4 after lorry spills pilau rice on motorway

A major clear-up operation is underway after a lorry shed five pallets-worth of pilau rice on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire.

Two lanes have been closed between Swindon and Chippenham as a result of the spillage.

Pictures posted by police officers at the scene show hundreds of crates of rice spread across the motorway.

The road is expected to remain partially closed for some time while the rice is cleared. Credit: Wiltshire Specialist Ops / @WiltsSpecOps

Highways England say the shed load has damaged the road and is going to require resurfacing before it can fully reopen.

Drivers have been warned to expect “severe congestion” while the rice is cleared and the road repaired.

Unfortunately the shed load of rice on the M4 between J16 Swindon and J17 Chippenham has caused damage to the road surface and the affected area is going to need resurfacing before it is safe to allow traffic to pass over the area again. Highways England on Twitter

“The lane one and two closure is likely to remain in place throughout the day," Highways England added.

“We expect to see some severe congestion and delays resulting from this so please bear this in mind when planning your journeys through the day and consider alternative routes.”

Updates to follow.

