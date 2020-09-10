The family of a cyclist who died from head injuries after an incident in Devon say he was a "noble spirit".

Victor Paget, from Warwickshire was found unconscious in the middle of Tavistock Road on Friday, 28 August.

The 86-year-old was airlifted to Derriford Hospital for treatment but he later died with his family by his side.

Vic has been a dedicated cyclist since 1951 when he cycled to Torquay and back from Leamington Spa. His highlight was in 2011 when at the age of 77 he cycled alone from Lands End to John 0 Groats in 14 days. “Vic's ambition was to repeat the feat at the age of 86 but in 12 days this time around. Unfortunately he has died in a tragic accident, his last living action was pushing the pedals. Victor's Family

Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or other relevant information, to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to quote the following log number: 846 28/08/20.