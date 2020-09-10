Hundreds of pupils have been asked to self-isolate after four students in three different schools in Bristol tested positive for Covid-19.

Bristol City Council says the schools are closely following Public Health England guidance and have asked students and teaching staff who have come into close contact with the infected pupils to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The schools affected are:

Two Mile Hill Primary School in Kingsway

Two Mile Hill Primary School in Kingsway, Bristol Credit: Google Maps

Two students have tested positive and 160 students of mixed ages are self-isolating.

Shirehampton Primary School

Shirehampton Primary School, Bristol. Credit: Google Maps

One student has tested positive and Year 6 students (aged 10 and 11) are self-isolating.

John Williams Oasis Academy in Hengrove

John Williams Oasis Academy in Hengrove, Bristol. Credit: Google Maps

One student has tested positive and Year 7 students (aged 11 to 12) are self-isolating.

Bristol City Council is working with the schools and Public Health England to make sure that all students, families and school staff are supported.

Alison Hurley, Bristol City Council Director for Education and Skills, says: “All the schools have robust measures in place to ensure they can quickly respond to any confirmed COVID-19 cases and prevent the spread of infection to other students and school staff.

“While this is a worrying time for parents, school really is the best place for children so please continue to send your children in. It is challenging for teachers, parents and students, but thank you to everyone for working together on this.

“We appreciate the next 14 days will be difficult for parents who need to manage having children at home, but it is extremely important we all follow the guidance when asked to.”

Christina Gray, Bristol’s Director for Public Health, said: “With students going back to school after a long break where they have mixed with other families it is not surprising that we have seen a few cases in schools already.

"Nationally we have seen an increase over the past few weeks, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, people mixing more, returning from holidays and visiting relatives around the country.

“Schools are working alongside the council and PHE to handle this challenge in the best and safest way possible for your children.

"Please be reassured that infections rates in schools are still very low and evidence suggests that children are more likely to contract COVID-19 at home.

“Self-isolating is really difficult for people, as it means you should not leave the house. At this stage the guidance is that only the child who has come into close contact with the infected child needs to self-isolate.

"Siblings should still attend school as normal and the whole family only need to isolate if someone in their household tests positive.

“Therefore it is really important that parents follow guidance both at home, and socially, and ensure that their child is tested and stays at home if they display symptoms. This will prevent more people from potentially catching the infection and having to self-isolate.”

Washing hands regularly is one of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus Credit: PA

Mike Wade, Deputy Director for Health Protection at Public Health England South West, says: “PHE South West is working closely with the schools and Bristol City Council to provide public health advice to stop the virus spreading.

“Everyone should be following social distancing advice to prevent the spread of the virus. Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you, your family, colleagues and pupils by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.”