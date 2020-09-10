Roof ripped off bus in Bristol after it hits bridge

A double decker bus has had its roof ripped off after it crashed into a bridge on Frogmore Street in Bristol. The disruption caused large queues which stretched between Park Street to Clifton Downs a distance of around two miles.

The private charter bus was travelling through the city when it tried to pass under the bridge at the bottom of Park street in the city earlier this evening (Thursday).

A double decker bus has crashed into a bridge on Frogmore Street in Bristol. Credit: ITV News West Country

Fortunately, there were no passengers on board at the time, although the lower section of Park street was closed while police and the fire service attended the scene.

Members of the fire service cut parts away from the damaged roof section, before it was carefully driven away.

Watch the moment fire crews cut parts of the bus away to allow it to be removed from its position under the bridge: