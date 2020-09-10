Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing woman from Exeter.

Lorraine Cox was last seen in Exeter city centre in the early hours of Thursday, 1 September and was reported missing two days later.

But following a “significant development in the case”, Devon and Cornwall Police say three local men, who are aged 22, 30 and 33, have been arrested.

Police officers on the scene. Credit: Tom Heywood

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Nattrass, from the major crime investigation team, said: "Lorraine Cox had initially been treated as a missing person following concerns for her welfare from her friends and relatives.

"However, following a significant development in the case, we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

"Three men, aged 22, 30 and 33, all of whom live locally, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

"Extensive searches by specialist officers are currently taking place in and around Mary Arches Street in Exeter city centre.

A cordon remains in place and the public are likely to see police activity ongoing in the area for the next few days. Detective Chief Inspector Lee Nattrass

"We would like to hear from anyone who believes they had seen or heard from Lorraine since 1 September as a matter of urgency.

"If you have any information that can assist us with our investigation, please contact the police on 999, quoting log 285 for 9 September."

Police said Ms Cox's family have been informed of the development and are being supported by trained liaison officers.