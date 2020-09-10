Three people have been arrested after a public disorder incident in the Pinehurst area of Swindon this evening.

Police were called to The Circle at 6:30pm where extensive searches were carried out.

One male believed to be in his teens has been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and he is now described as being in a stable condition.

Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and causes fear and upset amongst a community. I’d like to reassure residents in the area that officers are working tirelessly to identify those involved and we will maintain a presence in the area overnight. Supt Conway Duncan, Wiltshire Police

Supt Conway Duncan said: “I’d urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have information in relation to the incident no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call police on 101 and quote log number 239 of today immediately.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.