World Suicide Prevention Day: Where to get help

On World Suicide Prevention Day, ITV News is encouraging you to reach out to someone you might be concerned about.

Here are some of the places you can turn to if you are struggling or if you are worried about a friend:

Samaritans provides round the clock support for people when they need it most.

You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know, and advice if you're struggling yourself.

Mind provides advice and support to help anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm on 0300 123 3393. You can also text them on 86463.

An organisation aimed at helping people under the age of 35.

You can call them on 0800 068 4141.

CALM is a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide. They offer support and campaign to change the cultural barrier preventing men from seeking help.

You can call them between 5pm and midnight, any night of the week, on 0800 58 58 58.

Childline is for anyone under 19. They have trained counsellors on hand to help with any problem, at any time.

You can call them on 0800 1111 at any time. They also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

This is a service for older people. They offer information and advice and also have a 'friendship call' service.

You can contact them 24 hours a day on 0800 470 80 90.

An organisation which uses community and creativity to shine some light into peoples' day

You can find more information on the group's Twitter page.